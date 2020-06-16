Casuarina town plan beachside facilities stoush

Casuarina residents association's Mark Grunwald with councillor Warren Polglase at the site of the Casuarina town centre plan. They would like to see public toilets, showers and water bubblers included in the plan for the population growth instead of being retrofitted. Photo: Scott Powick

Casuarina residents association's Mark Grunwald with councillor Warren Polglase at the site of the Casuarina town centre plan. They would like to see public toilets, showers and water bubblers included in the plan for the population growth instead of being retrofitted. Photo: Scott Powick

A RESIDENTS' group is lobbying for the inclusion of beachside public toilets into the Casuarina Town Plan but Tweed Shire Council says it isn't feasible.

Casuarina Seaside Salt Residents' Association president Mark Grunwald believes across the last 10 years "little or no thought has been given to the town centre and its connectivity to the beach".

Specifically, Mr Grunwald would like to see water and washout facilities included at any of the three beach entries.

He praised the work done by Clarence Property Group and the two-year community consultation process but now believes it is the council's turn to step up.

Casuarina residents association's Mark Grunwald with councillor Warren Polglase at the site of the Casuarina town centre plan. They would like to see public toilets, showers and water bubblers included in the plan for the population growth instead of being retrofitted. Photo: Scott Powick

"The new Casuarina Town Centre is the largest development in the Tweed, behind the new Tweed Hospital," he said.

"The entire Casuarina Town Centre is a $300 million development, with some 437 dwellings, which will house ­between 1000 and 1500 residents when completed."

Mr Grunwald claims at weekends or on holidays these numbers could increase by more than 50 per cent.

"Added to this is the proposed Kings Forest development on our doorstep, with its estimated additional 4500 lots or more than 10,000 residents accessing the Casuarina Town Centre, being the closest beach village," he said.

"One doesn't need a crystal ball to see that the three current narrow beach entries, with the lack of any shower, washout or water facilities, will be a major problem."

Councillor Warren Polglase said Mr Grunwald's proposal was a chance for the council to reconsider what it should be doing in the future.

Casuarina residents association's Mark Grunwald with councillor Warren Polglase at the site of the Casuarina town centre plan. They would like to see public toilets, showers and water bubblers included in the plan for the population growth instead of being retrofitted. Photo: Scott Powick

"It will bring it into parity with other areas," he said.

"Say mum and dad come to the beach and their little one needs to go to the toilet or you want to wash the sand off yourself?

"Part of council's role is to provide a plan for the future, you don't look at the cost of these facilities now, you look at them over the course of 20 years. We should be getting these things in place now as it will be a lot harder in the future. It's about time we stepped up and did it."

TSC parks and active communities manager Stewart Brawley said Clarence Properties agreed to install infrastructure for a potential future public toilet to be constructed at the council's cost at a later date if feasible.

"Further investigations of the site identified that the proposed location is over a large 600mm diameter stormwater pipe, which is servicing both Blue Horizon Dr and Grand Pde," he said.

"It will also be straddling part of the infiltration swale drain batter. The council cannot support an amenities block on top of a stormwater pipe or within its zone of influence and/or compromise the swale drain."

Mr Brawley said there were also questions over how to connect to the existing sewerage system as there was not any reticulated sewerage in this location, only the trunk main and sewer pump station.

"Alternatively, Clarence Properties have agreed to liaise with the council to explore opportunities for the provision of public toilets within the commercial area of the town centre," he said.

"A public beach shower and wash-down area will be provided at the end of Grand Pde and bubblers are also included in the park adjacent. The existing beach accesses are outside of the extent and location of works required for the project by Clarence Properties and the provision is consistent with the provision of beach showers for the length of coastline between South Kingscliff and Cabarita Beach."