Tokyo says Olympics will cost $A18 billion

Japan's National Audit Board, in a 177-page report prepared for the national legislature, says next year's Olympics will cost much more than organisers say.

Japan's National Audit Board, in a 177-page report prepared for the national legislature, says next year's Olympics will cost much more than organisers say.

Tokyo Olympic organisers say they are spending 1.35 trillion Japanese yen ($A18.3 billion) to stage next year's Games.

The expenditure is unchanged from a year ago, although robust sponsorship and ticket sales have generated a contingency fund of an extra 3.2 trillion yen.

However Japan's National Audit Board, in a 177-page report prepared for the national legislature, said next year's Olympics will cost much more than organisers say.

The audit lists an added 1.06 trillion yen it says are Olympic-related costs that have not been included.

In addition, the city of Tokyo has previously said it would spend another 810 trillion yen on Olympic-related projects.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at the time the spending was "for projects directly and indirectly related to the games".

She said this included building barrier-free facilities for Paralympic athletes, training programs for volunteers, and advertising and tourism plans.

Organisers argue many of these costs are not tied directly to the Olympics.

The audit board, however, came up with similar findings a year ago.

"As in the previous year, their report did not classify the cost of these items and activities based on their direct relevance to the games," Tokyo organisers said in a statement.

"It aggregated a wide range of projects that could be seen as contributing to the Games, including those that were implemented without regard to the games."

The respected Japanese financial newspaper Nikkei and the daily Asahi also calculated Olympic costs.

They said spending was far above what organisers contend. They also placed overall spending at about 3 trillion yen.

The audit board report urged more transparency.