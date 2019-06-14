Menu
ADELAIDE v RICHMOND
AFL

Betts gets last laugh over Stack

by Tim Michell
13th Jun 2019 11:39 PM

EDDIE Betts has revealed what he said to Richmond young gun Sydney Stack as they shared a high-five after his stunning last quarter snap on Thursday night.

The mercurial Adelaide small forward produced a moment of sheer brilliance from the 'Eddie Betts pocket', gathering possession before sprinting away from Tigers defender Nathan Broad and snapping truly to put the Crows 35 points ahead.

 

He was mobbed by teammates Rory Sloane and Josh Jenkins before spotting Stack, who was one of Richmond's best in a 33-point defeat.

Betts pointed at Stack before they high-fived, the young Tiger grinning broadly as he appreciated Betts' goal.

Betts explained the exchange post-match.

"Stack is a great young player but he keeps pushing you," he said.

"Sydney kept saying all game 'no special goals tonight brother'.

"When I got it I said to him 'told ya brother'."

