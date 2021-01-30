Tony Hawk does the unthinkable at 52

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk isn’t letting age slow him down, going nuts after landing a killer trick for the first time in three years.

Who said old men can't shred?

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk shared a video of himself landing a 720 - two full spins in mid-air - at the ripe age of 52.

Considered the greatest skateboarder of all time, Hawk retired from professional competition all the way back in 2003, but has maintained his sponsorships and can still teach the young'uns a thing or two about killer tricks.

His 720 was the first time he's nailed the move in three years, and Hawk posted footage of his latest attempt on social media.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for the San Diego native. The video shows him stacking it numerous times in the lead-up as he yells out in frustration and at one point buries his head in his hands as he lies on his knees.

But good things come to those who wait and soon those howls of frustration became cries of jubilation as Hawk shared his emotional reaction to getting the job done.

"I recently made a 720 and it was a battle. The last one I made before this was over three years ago, and it's much harder now all things considered," Hawk wrote alongside his video.

"Recently dislocated fingers hinder my grab, my spin is slower so I need to go higher for full rotation and … I'm really old.

"I can't say for certain that this is the last one I'll ever do, but I can't imagine doing many more."

Tony Hawk isn’t slowing down.

Hawk's biggest claim to fame was being the first skater to land the 900, two-and-a-half full spins, at the 1999 X Games. The trick was considered nearly impossible at the time, and several other skaters had attempted it.

Hawk landed a 900 as recently as 2016, at age 48.

With Jaclyn Hendricks, New York Post

Originally published as 52-year-old Tony Hawk lands absurd trick