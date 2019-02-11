Tony Mokbel stabbed in prison

A man has been stabbed at the high security Barwon prison in Lara, near Geelong.

It's believed the stabbing victim is convicted drug lord Tony Mokbel, though police have not confirmed the man's identity.

The man was reportedly stabbed in the upper body and he was left bleeding from the mouth. He was taken by air ambulance from the prison in a serious condition at around 3.45pm on Monday afternoon.

The man being worked on by paramedics at Barwon prison Lara after being stabbed sometime today. Picture: Seven News

In 2012, Mokbel was sentenced to 30 years behind bars with a minimum term of 22 years.

Earlier, in 2006, Mokbel had fled Australia while on trial for cocaine importation charges. He was found in Greece wearing an unconvincing disguise and dragged back to Melbourne.

Just last week the Herald Sun reported that Mokbel had become a "feared voice" inside Barwon prison and a jail enforcer.

The paper reported that he had disrupted a prison standover scheme which had targeted younger prisoners.

More to come …