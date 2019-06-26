Tony Stark Iron Man robot is fun but comes with hefty price

IF you fancy stepping into Tony Stark's shoes, this could be the ultimate toy to put on your wish list.

The Iron Man MK50 Robot, built by UBTech, combines robotics with augmented reality gameplay using phone or tablet.

Using an app, you can control its movements, lights and sounds, carry out missions with your loungeroom or bedroom as the battleground backdrop and even customise the robot's face with your own.

You can even add your own video and audio which is played on Tony's face screen.

With a price tag of more than $350 online, this is no cheap toy - but more of a demonstration of where robotic and augmented reality technology could take us.

The audio is particularly hilarious, featuring some of the famous Tony Stark sayings. But after a while, especially during the gameplay they become a little too repetitive.

Some of the action sequences are pretty clever and it's certainly a device that will scare the heck out of your pet or child. More clever uses might include adding audio commands for your kids to clean up their rooms.

The gameplay takes you through an arsenal of nanotech weaponry before you battle against enemy drones inspired by Iron Man's iconic villains, like the Chitauri and Ebony Maw.

The Mobile Command Protocol puts you in control of the Iron Man MK50 Robot's motors, lights, and sound, with the ability to select specific phrases from Tony Stark.

Custom Protocol allows you to build one-of-a-kind moves using block-based programming.

The visual drag-and-drop programming editor lets you create simple, custom Iron Man scripts without requiring any programming knowledge.

While the tech is clever, we wonder how much of a lifespan this device has, unless there are more games and applications on the way. But if you right into your Iron Man, it's worth a look.