Serial rapist-killer ‘too dangerous’ to live in community

Serial rapist Wayne Wilmot - a member of the street gang who raped and killed Janine Balding - has become one of a handful of prisoners deemed too dangerous to be released.

A senior forensic psychiatrist warned in 2000 that Wilmot was "quite incapable of engaging in rehabilitation", the Supreme Court had been told.

Janine Balding was abducted from Sutherland railway station in 1988.

Justice Julia Lonergan bucked the trend of judges refusing the government's applications to keep serious offenders behind bars and ordered that Wilmot not be freed.

It comes just three weeks after another judge refused to keep paedophile and the killer of Samantha Knight, Michael Guider, behind bars and instead released him on a five-year extended supervision order.

Justice Lonergan will release her reasons tomorrow.

Wilmot, one of the country's most violent criminals, is only one of about five offenders including terrorists who have been made subject to a CDO and kept locked up for public safety.

He did not appear via video link in court to hear the bad news but on previous appearances he has shown himself as a strong powerful weightlifter.

Wayne Wilmot (left) at Campbelltown Local Court in August 1988.

Ms Balding's mum Bev Balding has died but one of the other of Wilmot's victims, who was attacked in 1998 at Leightonfield railway station, sat quietly in the back of the court as the decision was handed down today.

In June, when Justice Lonergan imposed an interim detention temporary order keeping him locked up, she said it was for the safety of the community.

"The combination of his psychiatric and psychological profile, his appalling criminal history and pattern of offending, the results of risk assessments by experts, his repeated denials and/or chilling minimisations of his violent sexual offending as recently as February this year, his victim-blaming and externalising of responsibility for his behaviour, his lack of insight, his personality disorder, his anti-social and aggressive traits and behaviours persuade me that the safety of the community is best served by the making of an IDO," the judge said at the time.

Wilmot was just 15 when he was involved in the notorious abduction of Ms Balding, 21, from the car park at Sutherland railway station just months before she was due to be married. She was raped and then drowned in a shallow dam.

Wilmot (right) was convicted of rape and indecent assault of other male prisoners in 2015. Picture: Uwe Kuessner.

In 1990, Wilmot was convicted of her rape and sentenced to nine years four months jail.

Released on parole in October 1996, less than a year later he attacked a woman at night as she walked in Ashfield and stole her handbag on August 14, 1997.

Three weeks later he tried to kiss a woman walking her dog in an Ashfield park and pushed her to the ground.

Janine was killed just months before she was due to be married.

He was charged with both offences and amazingly released on bail and his parole was not revoked.

On June 2, 1998 at 6am, he attacked a woman at Leightonfield railway station in Villawood, smacking her over the face, tying her up and blindfolding her as he threw her to the floor in an office where he raped her.

He was not charged with this until 2004 until there was a DNA match to him.

On June 29, in a terrifying similar attack to that on Ms Balding, Wilmot attacked at knifepoint a 20-year-old woman who was about to get out of her car in the car park at Glenfield railway station.

He lunged at her and pushed her into the passenger seat but she managed to escape through the passenger door.

In June 2000 he was jailed for a total of nine years with a seven-year non-parole order.

In 2006 he was given a 12-year sentence with years' parole for three rapes for what Judge Marien said were "chilling similarities in the nature of his offending … against defenceless women."

In 2015 he was convicted of rape and indecent assault of other male prisoners and sentenced to another four years, which expired on June 26 this year.