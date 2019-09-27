Menu
An emergency warning has been issued for a bushfire at Sandy Creek.
‘Too late to leave’: Wind flames fire as homes in danger

by Luke Costin
27th Sep 2019 4:28 PM

Homes may come under threat as NSW firefighters battle an out-of-control bushfire from air and land in the state's north.

The blaze at Sandy Creek east of Armidale is being fanned by strong westerly winds, gusting up to 50km/h.

The NSW Rural Fire Service on Friday afternoon issued an emergency warning - including via text message - for communities to the east of the blaze. "Residents in the area are advised to seek shelter as the fire front arrives to protect you from the heat of the fire," the RFS said.

A spokesman said two large air tankers were being sent from Sydney to assist ground crews build "strategic lines" around properties.

The RFS is also warning communities in New England, the Northern Slopes and North Western districts that a total area fire ban will be in place for Saturday.

Affected council areas are: Glen Innes Severn, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha, Armidale, Gunnedah, Gwydir, Inverell, Liverpool Plains, Tamworth, Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett and Warrumbungle.

The fire danger rating is very high for Saturday for those three districts as well as the Greater Hunter, the Central Ranges and the Far North Coast. Most of the rest of the state, including the greater Sydney region, has a low- moderate fire danger rating.

