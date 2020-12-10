‘Too late’: Woman’s fears for missing sister

The sister of a woman who disappeared 10 days ago has broken down as she appealed for the public to help her vulnerable sibling.

The tireless search for a missing Melbourne woman is continuing, with her sister today admitting she was "very concerned" she'd disappeared without a trace.

Bridget Flack, 28, was last seen on November 30 near the Yarra River in the Melbourne suburb of Kew.

A few hours before that, she was seen on CCTV visiting a Dan Murphy's in Collingwood around 10.30am before texting a friend she was feeding the ducks at the Yarra Bend Park at 2pm.

It's now been 10 days since Ms Flack spoke with anyone, accessed her bank account or used her phone or social media with fears growing she could be in trouble.

Speaking to reporters today, Senior Constable Dan Garside from Melbourne's Criminal Investigation Unit said police were hoping to "bring some answers to Bridget's family".

There's been a large police focus around the Yarra River in the area Ms Flack was last seen with water police and air support also looking for clues.

None of those searches have turned up anything of interest with police now appealing to the public for any sightings.

"We're hoping she's just decided to go off with a friend somewhere, obviously she's had no contact with family or friends which is concerning," Sen. Con. Garside said.

Police are investigating everything and have not ruled out foul play, he added.

"The public is our biggest asset to try and find her, Bridget has a lot of family and friends," he said.

Senior Constable Dan Garside is investigating her disappearance.

Ms Flack's older sister broke down today as she told reporters she was just desperate for any news.

"Someone can't just disappear in 10 days, there can't just be no trace, whether it be social, physical, an item of clothing," Ms Pucci Love said.

On Tuesday, around 120 people helped search the area where Ms Flack was last seen and a Facebook group called 'Have You Seen Bridget?' has more than 4000 members.

Ms Pucci Love said it was "incredibly uncharacteristic" for her sister to disappear like this.

"She has a close community of friends...she works full-time and DJs on the side...it's very uncharacteristic for her to not be with friends of leaning on friends when she needs help," she said.

Ms Pucci Love said she "hopes for the best but fears the worst".

In a statement earlier today, Ms Pucci Love said her sister had needed help with her mental health but only received a spot in hospital two days after going missing.

"She had been struggling with mental health issues and received a bed at a hospital two days after she went missing. Two days too late," she said.

What Ms Flack was wearing the last time she was seen. Picture: Victoria Police

Later speaking to reporters, Ms Pucci Love said she was concerned.

"We've never been through anything like this...but when someone goes missing with no trace...when there's no bank account activity and you think 'how does someone survive for this amount of time? Without accessing an account or phone,'" she said.

"The fact that that has totally stopped I find that quite concerning."

Angela, Bridget's sister, has been looking for her.

Ms Pucci Love said her younger sister was "quite vulnerable" and had, like a large number of Aussies, especially those in Melbourne, been hit hard by coronavirus.

"She is a transgender woman and I think by nature that makes her a little more vulnerable in the community so we are very concerned about that," she said.

"She had reached out to me about three weeks ago to say she needed extra help and that was part of the reason we'd been speaking daily...she had an awareness to know she wasn't feeling great and we were working hard to get her that extra help.

"She was very open about her struggle but was quick to reassure us she was OK but just needed help."

Breaking down, Ms Pucci Love said she wanted her sister to know "we love her so very much and our only concern is her safety and happiness".

The organisers behind the Facebook group 'Have You Seen Bridget?' will hold another two searches on Saturday at Dights Falls, near where Ms Flack was last seen.

Ms Flack is white, about 170cm tall, with a thin build and shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone who sees her or has any information is urged to call Emergency Services on 000 or the Melbourne North Police Station on 03 8379 0800.

