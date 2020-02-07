Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Toolbox murder trial: Jailed woman gives evidence

by Alexandria Utting, AAP
7th Feb 2020 7:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A WOMAN jailed over the manslaughter of two drug dealers, who were bashed and thrown into a creek to die while trapped in a toolbox, has told a jury she bought cleaning supplies the day of the killings.

Ngatokoona Mareiti on Friday gave evidence in the Brisbane Supreme Court murder trial of Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata.

Tahiata is accused of being a party to the slayings of Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton, who were found submerged in a toolbox in a dam at Scrubby Creek, south of Brisbane, in February 2016.

The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton.
Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton.

The motive for the murder was a miscommunication about drugs, the court has been told.

Breton and Triscaru had been lured to a Kingston unit before being beaten and restrained with zip ties and told to get inside a the toolbox, the court has previously been told.

The court on Friday heard Mareiti was told by another man to search her friend Triscaru's bra for drugs before the woman was bound.

Ngatokoona Maretti, 36.
Ngatokoona Maretti, 36.

 

 

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata. Picture: AAP/Michael Felix
Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata. Picture: AAP/Michael Felix

The woman told the jury she arrived at the Kingston unit to find Breton and Triscaru sitting on a couch with their hands and ankles tied with grey tape, in February four years ago.

Mareiti said she had visited the property to buy drugs.

Not long after she arrived, she told the jury the pair were in toolbox in the lounge, with a man standing or sitting on top.

"They were screaming," Mareiti told the jury.

The mother in 2019 pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the deaths on the basis she was a party to the killings and had bought cleaning products for the unit.

Crown Prosecutor David Meredith. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Crown Prosecutor David Meredith. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

The court on Friday heard Mareiti left the unit to get food and drinks but received a call while out to buy cleaning products for the property.

Crown Prosecutor David Meredith has previously told the court a photograph of another man Stou Daniels - who ordered the pair into the box - is central to the trial.

The trial is expected to run for three weeks.

More Stories

Show More
court crime editors picks manslaughter toolbox murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Effects of climate change on the Tweed predicted in policy

        premium_icon Effects of climate change on the Tweed predicted in policy

        News After a heated debate at Thursday’s meeting, Tweed Shire Council’s draft climate change policy will be made available to the public.

        Broncos’ big ‘Freak’ the new Dell

        premium_icon Broncos’ big ‘Freak’ the new Dell

        Rugby League Brisbane rookie Xavier Coates puts on 5kg of muscle to be NRL ready

        Show pays tribute to Aussie rock legends

        premium_icon Show pays tribute to Aussie rock legends

        Music Show celebrates life and music of Aussie rock legend AC/DC

        ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding closes roads across region

        ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding closes roads across region

        News A number of roads across the region have been affected