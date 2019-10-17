Toowoomba man killed in Brisbane crash identified

A TOOWOOMBA man was killed instantly when the stolen car he was a passenger in collided head-on with a car north of Brisbane.

John William Weatherall, known as Johnboy, was a front seat passenger in a car allegedly stolen from Toowoomba on Monday night which evaded police near Bald Hills about 11.50pm Tuesday.

Police in Brisbane sighted the car at Windsor when it failed to stop and fled at speed, headed north on Gympie Rd.

Police will allege the car, driven by a 28-year-old man, smashed into an oncoming car at high speeds, killing the innocent driver identified as Brisbane man Shahid Islam, 36.

He had been on his way home to his family, and died instantly.

Weatherall, 32, died on impact while Toowoomba woman Shantel Lucas, 32, who had been in the rear passenger seat suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital where she underwent surgery.

She was last night in a stable condition.

The Chronicle can reveal Ms Lucas had been due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning on fraud-related charges.

The alleged driver of the stolen car suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and also underwent surgery.

He remained under police guard recovering in hospital.

He is alleged to have kicked his way free of the wreckage before attempting to flee.

Police, who had arrived on scene almost immediately, arrested the man, who is alleged to have spat blood on them.

The trio were well known to authorities.

Weatherall had earlier this year been released on parole after being sentenced to 12 months jail in December after pleading to a range of offences.

His parole eligibility had been set to April this year.

No charges had been filed last night against Ms Lucas or the driver of the vehicle.

Family members of Weatherall on social media said their hearts were aching after the tragedy.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. Anyone with information or with footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.