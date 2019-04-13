Menu
Man entrapped in vehicle after two car crash, dies

Tara Miko
by
13th Apr 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has died in a two-vehicle-crash near Oakey last night.

The two vehicles collided about 2km from the Oakey turn-off, at Oakey Creek Bridge, on the Warrego Highway about 9.30pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and a specialty unit, and Queensland Ambulance paramedics including critical care were called to the incident by police.

A 47-year-old Harlaxton man was entrapped in the vehicle and had suffered critical injuries.

He died at the scene.

Two people in the second vehicle, a Barney View woman, 47, and a 49-year-old male passenger, were both trapped in the car.

Firefighters cut the pair from the vehicle as paramedics treated them at the scene.

The woman suffered injuries to her pelvis, while the male suffered chest injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

