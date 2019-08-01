Mums band together after pregnancy loss

LIFE after a miscarriage can be lonely, with many previously-expecting mothers suffering in silence or risking hurtful comments from friends or family who do not understand their pain.

Emma Mogg and her friends Shelby Malone and Rebecca Dunstall want to end this isolation and bring together mothers who have experienced miscarriage or still birth, for a series of photo shoots.

"The whole ideas is to bring that stigma of pregnancy loss into the open. It affects so many people," Mrs Mogg said.

"One in four reported pregnancies end in miscarriage and that does not include the pregnancies that end in those early few weeks."

( From left ) Baby Max Duggan, Shelby Malone and Rebecca Dunstall, raising money for a cold cot . Nev Madsen

The idea is to gather parents with their rainbow babies - the child they had after a miscarriage - for a group photo shoot.

Mrs Mogg asked for parents to wear black and for their kids to wear white or rainbow-colour clothes.

"The black symbolises mourning for a lost child and the rainbow is for the light at the end of the storm," she said.

"Parents can bring children of any age, they do not have to be new-born."

( From left ) Emma Mogg, Shelby Malone, baby Max Duggan and Rebecca Dunstall, raising money for a cold cot. Nev Madsen

Mrs Mogg's friend and business partner Shelby Malone had two miscarriages before she gave birth to a healthy and happy baby boy, Max. She encouraged mothers to speak up.

"If anything, a miscarriage makes your relationship with your rainbow baby better because you are so grateful when they arrive," she said.

The photo shoot is set for September 7.

The money raised will be used to buy a cold cot for a Darling Downs hospital, yet to be decided.

To register for the photo shoot click here or phone 0448 897 869.