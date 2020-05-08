Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAIL REFUSED: Lynn Fay Anderson, one of the nine people charged with the murder of a Toowoomba woman, has been refused bail.
BAIL REFUSED: Lynn Fay Anderson, one of the nine people charged with the murder of a Toowoomba woman, has been refused bail.
News

Toowoomba murder accused refused bail

Blake Antrobus
8th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the nine people charged with the murder of a regional Queensland woman will remain behind bars.

Lynn Fay Anderson applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday.

She and eight others — Christine Maree Hall, Rhonda Ann Hall, Ty Peter Fing, Ashley Aaron Fing, Rhianna Jade Fing, Jana Leigh Hall, Shiralee Fernando and Joshua James Lingwoodock — have been charged with the murder of Toowoomba mum Debbie Combarngo in 2018.

The group will face a committal hearing on June 20.

Police allege the group attacked Ms Combarngo in her unit and inflicted injuries that caused her death.

Debbie Combarngo.
Debbie Combarngo.

During the application, Ms Anderson claimed she was not present in the room when the alleged murder took place.

Justice Peter Callaghan said she could still be charged under section eight of the Criminal Code.

The court heard the alleged murder was committed just days after Ms Anderson was released from prison.

Justice Callaghan refused bail, saying Ms Anderson’s criminal history demonstrated “a propensity to flout the authority of court orders”.

— NewsRegional

bail application brisbane supreme court murder toowoomba wilsonton nine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kingscliff Mum-of-six shares tips for Mother’s Day gifts

        Kingscliff Mum-of-six shares tips for Mother’s Day gifts

        Mothers Day Coronavirus restrictions mean children won’t be bringing home handmade gifts from school

        • 8th May 2020 4:14 PM
        VIDEO: Border police allegedly bust $400k worth of drugs

        premium_icon VIDEO: Border police allegedly bust $400k worth of drugs

        News A 35-year-old Victorian man is assisting police

        • 8th May 2020 3:19 PM
        ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        premium_icon ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        Business Chef’s company get the green light to open a new business.

        • 8th May 2020 3:25 PM
        • 1 Uncle
        Man allegedly tries to flee police in car with no tyres

        premium_icon Man allegedly tries to flee police in car with no tyres

        News The Astra struck a road sign on Letita Rd at Fingal Head