Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Ambulance
Generic Ambulance
News

Toowoomba resident dies of coronavirus

James Allen
by
25th Mar 2020 9:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 68-year-old Toowoomba resident has died from coronavirus this afternoon at the Toowoomba Hospital.

Garry Kirstenfeldt passed in an intensive care unit, while his wife and family remain in self-isolation, describing him as "kind and adorable."

coronaviruspromo

Mr Kirstenfeldt contracted the disease while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise which docked in Sydney last week, and is said to have had underlying conditions prior to contracting coronavirus.

This comes as Darling Downs Health confirmed a new case of COVID-19 earlier today. 

This case also came after a traveller returned to Toowoomba.

Queensland Health have confirmed this is the second death in the state after a 77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman died in Sydney, also with a previous health condition. 

Some information gathered was provided by the ABC .

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What the Queensland border closure means for NSW residents

        What the Queensland border closure means for NSW residents

        Politics Queensland’s border closure has sparked a wave of fear and confusion for Tweed residents, leading the Premier to defend the move

        MORE DETAILS: Queensland border closure rules explained

        premium_icon MORE DETAILS: Queensland border closure rules explained

        News "Every vehicle coming across the border will be subject to scrutiny"

        Hero cafe offering free takeaway to true battlers

        premium_icon Hero cafe offering free takeaway to true battlers

        Business A small businesses is doing what it can to hold society together

        Vital medical supplies stolen from clinics

        premium_icon Vital medical supplies stolen from clinics

        Crime Touchless thermometers used to detect fevers are being stolen