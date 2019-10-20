Toowoomba spin cycle group smashes endurance record

Damian and Louise Borger. World Gym Toowoomba trainer Michael Aspinall and 16 riders set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Static Spin Class at World Gym. All riders finished the 30 hours. October 2019. Picture: Bev Lacey

THIS was one spin cycle that was guaranteed to wash out the cobwebs.

Sixteen fitness fanatics and their leader Michael Aspinall peddled their calories away at World Gym Toowoomba over the weekend while raising funds for a very worthy cause and cracking a new Guinness World Record for the longest static spin cycle class along the way.

The team set out Saturday to pump the peddles for a continuous 30 hours and beat the previous record of 27 hours by noon today.

The rules stipulated that participants could have a five minute break each hour but the team settled on peddling for three hours, then having a 15 minute break.

Another stipulation was that at least 10 of the starting 16 had to finish but nothing was stopping this crew and all 16 completed the challenge.

"It feels amazing," participant and co-organiser Louise Borger said as she peddled to the finish signal.

"The camaraderie has been great with everyone helping each other out and encouraging each other.

"The main thing though has been the generosity of so many people who have donated things (food, drink and sponsorship) for us and who have supported the challenge."

The challenge raised an incredible $22,000 for the Steve Waugh Foundation which supports children living with rare diseases.

Team leader Michael Aspinall encouraged his fellow peddlers throughout and lead the countdown to the 30th-hour.

With four minutes to go the accompanying music suddenly switched to Eye of the Tiger to lift the spirits of the team and, when at last the 30th hour arrived, Queen's We Are The Champions filled the room along with cheers and whistles from the supporters.

For Mr Aspinall, the 30-hour challenge was good training for the Steve Waugh Foundation's annual Captain's Run which will be held next month.

The Captain's Run is a six-day on-road cycle tour and leadership program which also raises funds for the foundation.