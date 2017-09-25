Top 10 nature-based holiday activities for your kids

FUN WITH NATURE: The stuff childhood memories are made of: Climbing in the pandanus trees along the Tweed Coast, playing in the dunes and checking out the mangroves.

FUN WITH NATURE: The stuff childhood memories are made of: Climbing in the pandanus trees along the Tweed Coast, playing in the dunes and checking out the mangroves. Contributed

NATURE EXPLORERS Igniting Learning Naturally

SPRING has sprung! Wildflowers are in bloom, the sun is shining and the skies are clear; it's been a wonderful start to the season.

Make the most of the good weather, with these Top 10 nature-based activities these holidays.

Playing in the Tweed's sand dunes is the best fun for young explorers. Contributed

Go wildflower spotting: The villages of the Tweed Coast are lucky to be surrounded by a fantastic natural environment, from the mountains to the ocean. Native plants form the backbone of the Tweed Coast's local landscapes and we have a natural abundance of local native species that are perfectly suited to the gardens of the Tweed Coast, from Fingal to Pottsville and beyond.

Picnic in your favourite natural place: watch the sun through the leaves of the trees and breathe in the fresh spring air.

Camp overnight in your own backyard. In the morning, listen for the birds as they welcome you to a new day!

Make a miniature boat from seed pods, leaves and bark, then take it out for a sail in a creek or lake.

Build a cubby from cardboard boxes and tree branches.

Go bird watching - you could come across some babies in their nests; just watch out for swooping magpies!

Find a great hill for rolling or tobogganing down. Get your cardboard boxes out and slip'n'slide away.

Create a nature collage from leaves, flowers and sticks you find on a bushwalk by gluing them to a big piece of paper.

Go for a bike ride around your neighbourhood. What new plants, animals, insects and bugs can you find?

Dig in the garden for worms! How many can you find?

There's heaps to discover down in the mangroves along the Tweed Coast. Contributed