Top 10 nature-based holiday activities for your kids

NATURE EXPLORERS Igniting Learning Naturally
SPRING has sprung! Wildflowers are in bloom, the sun is shining and the skies are clear; it's been a wonderful start to the season.
Make the most of the good weather, with these Top 10 nature-based activities these holidays.
- Go wildflower spotting: The villages of the Tweed Coast are lucky to be surrounded by a fantastic natural environment, from the mountains to the ocean. Native plants form the backbone of the Tweed Coast's local landscapes and we have a natural abundance of local native species that are perfectly suited to the gardens of the Tweed Coast, from Fingal to Pottsville and beyond.
- Picnic in your favourite natural place: watch the sun through the leaves of the trees and breathe in the fresh spring air.
- Camp overnight in your own backyard. In the morning, listen for the birds as they welcome you to a new day!
- Make a miniature boat from seed pods, leaves and bark, then take it out for a sail in a creek or lake.
- Build a cubby from cardboard boxes and tree branches.
- Go bird watching - you could come across some babies in their nests; just watch out for swooping magpies!
- Find a great hill for rolling or tobogganing down. Get your cardboard boxes out and slip'n'slide away.
- Create a nature collage from leaves, flowers and sticks you find on a bushwalk by gluing them to a big piece of paper.
- Go for a bike ride around your neighbourhood. What new plants, animals, insects and bugs can you find?
- Dig in the garden for worms! How many can you find?
- Contact Nature Explorers co-ordinator Sofia Machado for more on this Pottsville- based community program at info@natureexplorers.com.au