Top 10 things in our region to make you smile this week

The news getting a bit much lately? We have some bite-sized news pieces designed to make you love where you live.

1. Local business helps launch heartwarming fundraising gift box

Jordana Edwards, of owner of Clean Tea.

TWEED business Clean Tea has partnered with Share the Dignity to continue a fundraising tradition with a twist during the pandemic.

Share the Dignity is a charity working to end period poverty to help women and girls have access to sanitary products.

Normally the charity hosts their annual 'DigniTea' events on World Menstrual Hygiene Day, but due to COVID-19, these were cancelled.

Instead, the non-for-profit is encouraging Australians to "Share the DigniTEA" at home with family, friends and work colleagues by partnering with Clean Tea to offer a gift box perfect for the Christmas Gift giving season.

Clean Tea has created two limited edition products including a DiginiTEA gift box that contains three blends of herbal tea and a silver heart tea infuser, and a DigniTEA loose-leaf tea.

The custom loose-leaf tea and gift box will be available from now until November 9 and $2 from every $12.50 tea and $5 from every $29.90 box will be donated to this worthy cause.

Clean Tea founder Jordana Edwards said their goal was to raise $10,000.

2. Golfers in the Tweed are set to tee-off

A REGIONAL qualifying tournament for the NSW Golf Open set to be held in Tweed Heads as part of a push to boost regional economies recovering from drought, bushfires and COVID-19.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said as part of the NSW Government $2.1 million commitment assist Golf NSW to stage regional qualifying tournaments including the Coolangatta - Tweed Heads Gold Club from December 13 to 15.

Mr Provest said the event will be among a series of six NSW Open qualifiers to be held across NSW where professional and amateur golfers can vie for a total prize pool of $300,000, with a $50,000 prize for each event.

3. National accolade for local treasure

Tweed Regional Museum's Erika Taylor, Kirsty Andrew and Judy Kean with project collaborators Brendan Meddings and Kyle Slabb from Banaam Applied Cultural Intelligence.

THE rich geographical and cultural history of the Tweed has proven to be a winner on a national level.

Tweed Regional Museum has picked up a prestigious Australian Museums and Galleries Association award for its Land | Life | Culture exhibition.

The Museums and Galleries National Awards recognise originality, innovation and best practice in exhibition, public programs and sustainability projects and TRM's Murwillumbah exhibition won the category for permanent exhibitions.

The showcase introduces visitors to the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Tweed and is the largest undertaken by the Museum since the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of the site in 2014.

Museum Director Judy Kean said the interactive elements of the exhibition which explore landscape formation, place-based cultural stories and key species provide visitors with 'aha' moments.

"It's a powerful representation of complex geological and cultural stories that really helps visitors understand this special landscape," she said."

Ms Kean said the project also reflected values recognised in the listing of Tweed landscapes as representing outstanding examples of major stages of the Earth's evolutionary history, ongoing geological and biological processes and exceptional biological diversity.

The Museum accepted the award at a national hybrid online and in-person event hosted by the Australian Museum and Galleries Association on October 28.

4. How to sneak a peak at what's in store for the Tweed Artisian Food Weekend

Mavis's Kitchen will take part in the Tweed Artisan Food weekend

THE program from the Tweed Artisan Food Weekend, to be held on November 27-30, has been launched.

A selection of farmers, producers, chefs and eateries will be collaborating for a long weekend of culinary delights in the Tweed.

The weekend promised everything from on farm experiences to cooking workshops to chefs will work with local producers to pop up long table events.

The Tweed River will showcase local indigenous culture and the history of the Tweed, along with an array of local food and beverages.

There's something for everyone from on farm tours to pasta making to coffee grinding, along with a unique selection of bespoke events that showcase the natural food bowl of the Tweed.

For more visit www.destinationtweed.com.au

5. Aussie Surf Movie Festival Tweed dates announced

Australian Surf Movie festival featuring director Tim Bonyton is coming to the Tweed

FOR the first time in the years, the amaysim Australian Surf Movie Festival will return to venues across Australia.

The event to be held at Tweed Heads Hoyts on November 18 at 6.30pm will feature six jaw-dropping films that capture the world's best big wave surfers battling the biggest waves on the planet.

Tim Bonython. Photo: PABLO GARCIA

The films feature an array of the world's best big wave riders, including Kai Lenny, Rodrigo

Koxa, Matahi Drollet, Ross Clarke-Jones, Dan Corbett, Bradley Norris, Henry Davies, Shane

Ackerman, Jake Osman and many more.

Renowned surf cinematographer Tim Bonython has spent the last four years chasing massive

swell events for this year's festival.

6. Fred's Place sleep out helps local homelessness

Vinnies sleep out fundraiser took place in Tweed Heads at Fred's Place. Photo: generic

TWEED Heads participants were part of 200 participants across the state to raise more than $135,000 to help address homelessness.

For the third year running the NSW Vinnies Community Sleepout provided locals with an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for homelessness, with all money raised going back into their communities.

Due to COVID-19 participants slept out in their cars, on their couches or in their backyards as part of a virtual event hosted by Fred's Place in Tweed Heads.

7. Make sure an amazing midwife gets the recognition they deserve

A new nursing and midwifery awards program has launched across Northern NSW Local Health District, the STELLAR awards.

NORTHERN NSW Local Health District has launched a new award program to recognise dedicated nursing and midwifery staff across the health service.

The STELLAR Awards, developed by the Nursing and Midwifery Service, encourages members of the public to nominate a staff member or team who have provided exceptional care.

Nursing, Midwifery and Aboriginal Health director Katharine Duffy said the awards were a

special way to honour staff for their incredible contributions to their profession.

"The awards are a monthly recognition program which recognises individuals or teams of

registered and enrolled nurses, registered midwives or assistants in nursing / midwifery who

have made an outstanding contribution to the health service and the care of the local

community," she said.

Patients and visitors can nominate staff using paper nomination forms available in each health

service, or online here.

8. Our hospital's report card comes back glowing

TWEED'S hospital returned high levels of patient satisfaction with their care, according to the Bureau of Health Information 2019 Adult Admitted Patient Survey.

When it came to cleanliness 85 per cent of respondents at Murwillumbah District Hospital saying the toilets and bathrooms were 'very clean'.

Murwillumbah District Hospital also recorded significantly higher results than the state average for nursing care, overall collaboration between health professionals and the overall care patients received, and the highest result in NSW for patients who would speak highly of their experience to family and friends at 92 per cent.

At the Tweed Hospital more than nine out of 10 patients, 96 per cent, said the emergency

department staff were always polite and courteous and 92 per cent said the nurses were always kind and caring.

9. Wommin Bay resident becomes a centenarian

Bonnie Bjorland celebrates 100 years with daughter Nolene Lever (L) and sister Beryl Lowe (R)

BONNIE Bjorland turned 100 last month, celebrating her century on this each with a 1920s themed party at her home in Feros Village Wommin Bay.

The Tweed resident was born in Fingal in 1920 and can remember catching worms on the beach with her father to sell to local fisherman.

She said catching and selling those worms were the proudest moments of her life.

"I used to follow dad everywhere. I adored him. He was a fisherman and had his own boat. He was from the Islands and used to fish off Cook Island a lot. I used to follow him and Mum would give me a hiding for not doing what I was told," Ms Bjorland said with a laugh.

Bonnie Bjorland celebrates her 100 year birthday with a 'roaring twenties' theme at Feros Village Wommin Bay (1)

"I left school age 12 and my first job was catching those worms and selling them - they were the good old days."

Around the age of 19, Bonnie left the area bound for Brisbane where she worked as a waitress and met her husband - an American GI.

"I didn't go and live with him in America as I couldn't bear to leave my Mum so he stayed here with me," she said.

The pair had three children.

"My Mum set the tone for my life. She was a good Christian woman and I value her so much. People make me happy."

10. Region welcomes newest fireys

Inspector Brendan Hurley, Tweed MP Geoff Provest and some of the new Tweed firefighting recruits.

IN THE wake of the summer bushfire season, the Tweed has received eight new firefighters fresh from the latest graduation at Fire and Rescue NSW Emergency Services Academy at Orchard Hills in Western Sydney

Clayton will join the Tweed Heads Fire Brigade, Sophie, Cody and Zachary will be at Banora Point while Jackson, Luke, Scott and Leanne will be based at Kingscliff.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said they recruits were beginning their careers at a time when our frontline workers have never been more necessary.