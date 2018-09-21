Top 10 things to do in the Tweed this weekend

Tweed's favourite acts, like Round Mountain Girls, hit the stage this Sunday for Moo Oz Fest in Cudgen.

1. Beatles at Twinnies

DIRECT from London, the Bootleg Beatles are known as the world's greatest Beatles show, and they're back at Twin Towns this Saturday night. The Bootleg Beatles are no cheap copy, having performed at Wembley Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall and Glastonbury. Starts at 8.30pm. Tickets at twintowns.com.au.

2. Artist discovery

CAFE Dbar in Coolangatta, long home to the stunning works of local artists, is exhibiting the signature works of Christine Cooper for the rest of month in the cafe's gallery. The cafe is the perfect reference point for a weekend stroll along to Point Danger or a walk along the beach at Snapper Rocks or Duranbah. The Dbar House gallery open from 9am - 4pm daily.

3. Moo Oz Fest

This Sunday's Moo Oz Fest boasts 40 live bands from Tweed, Lismore, Byron and Brisbane across six stages, and monies raised goes straight towards helping font-line services tackle the issue of homelessness in the area. 9am-9pm at the Cudgen Leagues Club. Tickets at www.trybooking.com

4. Sunday session

THE idyllic Riverview Hotel in Murwillumbah has established an undeniable track record when it comes to the Sunday session. Every week the pubs wheels out a local act on the deck overlooking the Tweed River to entertain punters winding down the weekend in style, and this weekend it will be no different with the talented Mel Scarlett, a voice that blends perfectly with the sunset. Scarlett's gig kicks off from 3pm.

5. Energy workshop

KEEN for an energy boost while discovering some handy life hacks and the secrets of breath? Hosted by Frankaboutyoga, the 'Experience Energy' workshop will teach you practical skills to increase your energy, health and ability to manage stress. This Sunday at the Happy Chakra, 3/20 Bay St Tweed Heads from 3.30-5.30pm. Tickets $25-35 at frankaboutyoga.com.au.

6. Sewing bee

WHILE the major supermarkets have been flip-flopping around with plastic bags, the Murwillumbah community is sewing its way to a more sustainable future with sustainable community-sewn alternatives to plastic bags. All are welcome. RSVP's are essential at www.facebook.com/events/2116781898640389/. At Sathya Sai School, 9 Nullum St, Murwillumbah from 11am-4pm.

7. Nippers sign on

THIS is a PSA for potential Nippers and their folks. The Caba Beach Surf Club is hosting a sign on for the 2018/19 Nippers season this Sunday from 10am-12pm. It's the final chance to sign on before Nippers starts on September 30.

8. Katie Who live

AT Kingscliff's hottest new coffee spot, Brothers Cafe, there's yet another quality Sunday gig brewing. Katie Who, the indie rock four-piece, will hit you with their raw charm just after you've sipped down your morning Joe - that's a Sunday done right way. Brother's is also a great spot for a brekky or lunch feed too. Kate Who plays from midday-3pm.

9. The Scrims at the Beachy

JUST down the road from Brothers Cafe, touring band The Scrims, all the way from Melbourne, will hit the stage at the Kingscliff Beach Hotel. The Scrims blend Bluegrass, Jazz, Country and Folk to create original songs about love, loneliness and beach holidays. A perfect mix for a mellowed out Sunday arvo. 3-6pm.

10. Whale watching

IF you haven't yet caught the awesome sight of the whale migration off the east coast, which the Tweed has a front row seat to, then it's now time. A good bet would be to trek down to Hastings Point for some prime viewing.