Top 6 infrastructure projects in the Tweed for 2017

1. The Kingscliff foreshore revitalisation plan

THE $21.8 million Kingscliff foreshore revitalisation is a three-stage project to construct a more permanent seawall, upgrade and reduce the size of the Kingscliff Beach Holiday Park and build a new Kingscliff Central Park.

Earlier this month the Kingscliff Beach Holiday park was closed to make way for stage one of the project, which is to build a seawall to protect the coastline from further erosion.

The Tweed Shire Council's major project is scheduled for completion in 2019.

Fencing going up ahead of works to upgrade Kingscliff South Holiday Park. Nikki Todd

2. Tweed Heads library upgrade

THE Tweed Shire Council is currently working on a $2.5 million upgrade of Tweed Heads Library, which began in January.

The project will increase the library floor space from 619sq m to 1054sq m and create more areas to accommodate programs and library facilities.

Alternative library services are currently being offered. The project is expected to be completed in September 2017.

Tweed Shire Library is closing for six months for renovations. SCOTT POWICK

3. Gold Coast Airport

THE Gold Coast Airport expansion project, including a terminal redevelopment, is set to be completed by 2019.

The redevelopment of the airport terminal's facilities is intended to meet future passenger demand by 2023.

Works are under way for the expansion of the apron capacity, site preparation, vegetation clearing, drainage realignment, three new aircraft parking stands and terminal redevelopment. Part of the terminal redevelopment is about improving the check-in service for passengers by creating a self-check-in and bag drop service.

Stage one of the project is due for completion in 2017, prior to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

4. Tumbulgum Rd upgrade

THE Tweed Shire Council closed Tumbulgum Rd, between Sunnyside Ln and Old Ferry Rd, Murwillumbah, for six months to allow the cliff face to be stabilised, the road and footpath widened and storm water drainage as part of a $1.7 million upgrade.

5. Southern Cross Uni

A THIRD building is under construction at the Southern Cross University Gold Coast campus and is expected to be completed early 2017.

The new six-floor development will house the SCU College, the Learning Centre and Personalised Learning Environment, offices and classrooms and a 500-seat lecture theatre.

6. Black spot program

AS PART of the $550,000 project being funded by the Australian Government's black spot program, the Tweed Shire Council began work earlier this month to fix an identified black spot on Clothiers Creek Rd, between the Pacific Motorway and Wallum Court, Clothiers Creek.