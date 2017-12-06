Top Blue award for touch star

START: Tweed River High School's Tarryn Aiken in action for North Coast. Tarryn received the prestigious NSW Sporting Blue Award for her touch skills.

Daniel McKenzie

TWEED River High School touch football star Tarryn Aiken has been recognised with a prestigious NSW Schools' Sporting Blue Award.

The NSW Sporting Blues date back to 1957, and to receive such an award is the highest honour that can be bestowed on high school-aged sportsmen and sportswomen from NSW public schools.

Tweed River High deputy principal Kim Taylor collected the award on Aiken's behalf at a ceremony in the Sydney Olympic Park Friday on November 24.

The ceremony was presented by Olympic gold medallist Ian Thorpe.

Aiken was acknowledged for her impressive touch record at Tweed River High School, where she was co-captain of the team that were the state knockout winners in 2017 and runners-up in 2016.

In 2014, Aiken was a member of the Combined High Schools (CHS) Under 15 Years Touch team.

Aiken has been a member of this CHS team from 2015 to 2017, with the team undefeated at the National Youth Touch Championships held in Queensland.

In 2017 she was named as the Player of the Series and subsequently selected in the Open team.

She has also been a North Coast Region touch representative from 2013 until 2017.

As a recipient of a Sporting Blue Award, Aiken joins an elite group of great Australian sportsmen and sportswomen, many of whom have gone on to represent Australia internationally.

This year, 55 awards were presented to athletes who have performed with distinction.

Another four awards were also presented to the highest performing athletes.