Top cop dog barks up the right tree

A POLICE dog has tracked down three offenders from two separate police pursuits on the M1 Pacific Highway at the Northern Rivers over the weekend.

In the first pursuit, police tried to stop a stolen vehicle travelling on the M1 at Chinderah at 11.22pm on Friday.

The car turned off the M1, driving down a dirt road through the cane fields and onto Tweed Valley Way before crashing into a set of steel gates.

A police dog tracked down one occupant who ran from the vehicle and hid in a tree.

He was arrested.

In a second pursuit at 1.48am on Sunday, a car travelling south on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek drove over grass median strips, did U-turns, and drove on wrong side of the highway to avoid police.

Again, the police dog tracked down the driver and a passenger who allegedly ran from the car, after abandoning it the middle of the motorway.

The driver was charged with police pursuit not stop, drive manner dangerous, unlicensed driver, receive property stolen outside the state and goods in custody.

He was police bail refused to appear at Tweed Heads bail court on Sunday.