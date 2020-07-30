Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Dadley. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Andrew Dadley. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Crime

Top firey guilty of raping colleague

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
30th Jul 2020 12:05 PM

A jury has found a former top firefighter guilty of raping a female colleague after a staff Christmas party in 2016.

After one day of deliberation, the jury found Andrew Thomas Dadley guilty by a jury of two charges, sexual intercourse without consent and indecent assault.

The 45-year-old was found not guilty of the first count of rape.

Dadley appeared stunned as the verdict was read to the court, sitting slumped in the dock and slowly shaking his head.

The Crown had alleged the woman woke to find Dadley, 45, on top of her.

Dadley denied any sexual acts took place and told the court he was woken by the woman hitting him.

More to come

Originally published as Top firey guilty of raping colleague

More Stories

crime firefighters rape

Just In

    NSW records 18 new COVID cases

    NSW records 18 new COVID cases
    • 30th Jul 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Retiree’s ‘car-azy’ invention

        premium_icon WATCH: Retiree’s ‘car-azy’ invention

        Motoring A rev head on and off land, the former Sea World professional water skier and Gold Coast local is out to sell his ‘Ridiculous’ invention.

        VIDEO: The horror find inside one in three Coast homes

        premium_icon VIDEO: The horror find inside one in three Coast homes

        News Aggressive new species of termite chewing its way through houses

        Six sex crimes that shook our region

        premium_icon Six sex crimes that shook our region

        Crime ONE man, who repeatedly attacked his own daughter, will spend up to 48 years behind...

        New development in bowlo armed robbery case

        premium_icon New development in bowlo armed robbery case

        News The three people who allegedly organised an armed robbery appeared