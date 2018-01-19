Top results for Tweed talent

FINE FORM: Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club member Dextar Muskens has taken out the first Australian Pro Junior final of the year at Bells Beach in Victoria.

NEXT month's clarification of the 16 Countries competing in the Japan 2020 Olympics will be welcome news.

The allocation is for each qualifying nation to have two male and two females.

Host country Japan will be automatically given one male and one female.

However it will be the International Surfing Association, the world governing body of the World Surfing Games and ISA titles that submit the list of the 16 countries that qualify and signed off by International Olympic Committee.

The World Professional body, World Surf League and ISA President Fernando Aguerre, who is credited with convincing the IOC that surfing be included in the Olympics, will be working together on the tricky qualification process.

Championship tour surfers from the World Surf League do not have to compete in the World Surfing Games, but they must be available and if selected by their country, they must compete to be eligible for the Olympics.

Other member nations eligible to compete in the ISA WSG and qualify for the Olympics, include Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Iran, India, Trinidad and Tobago, are all ISA members. Longshots for the Olympics but they have every right to attempt to qualify.

The 2017 ISA WSG broke a record with 47 competing nations.

Taken from 2017 World rankings, Australia's men's team would be Julian Wilson and Matt Wilkinson and the women's would be Tyler Wright and Stephanie Gilmore, although much can change with the ongoing qualification process.

Gold Coast/Tweed Coast female hopes include Alyssa Lock, voted as the best surfer in the readers' poll for 2017, Zahli Kelly who was quarter finalist in the World Professional Juniors and under-16s Australian champion Piper Harrison.

Men's candidates could be Snappers WQS pair Mitch Parkinson and Sheldon Simkus and Snapper Club Champion Jagger Bartholomew.

The Olympic format can be run over a couple of days with up to a 14 days waiting period for the best surf available. Despite intense lobbying for Kelly Slater's Wave Pool to be built, Japanese organisers are set on hosting the historic Surfing Olympic event in the Ocean at Shidashita Beach, or "Shida,” located about 40 miles outside of Tokyo in Chiba.

Success for Dextar

SNAPPER Rocks Surfrider Club member, and one of their top juniors, Dextar Muskens has taken out the first Australian Pro Junior final of the year at Bells Beach, Victoria.

"It was my goal this year to win a Pro Junior and to do it so early is awesome. I have been coming here to compete for about five years now. Bells is such an iconic break, I'm stoked to get it done... and take the win,” Muskens said.

Muskens is now leading the Australian Pro Junior ratings and will step it up this week to take on the big guys in the Open Men's Carve Pro World Qualifying Series to be held at Maroubra beach in Sydney.

Zahli Kelly shines in the surf

MAKING it a Coolangatta/ Tweed double, Tweed Heads surfer Zahli Kelly, fresh from a quarter-final result in the World Professional Juniors at Kiama, claimed her first win of the year with clinching the Hydralyte Pro Junior girl's final.

"I'm so happy to win, especially because I did it on my last wave,” Kelly said.

"To win at Bells is so special.”

The second Hydralyte series event will be on the Gold Coast on April 28-29.