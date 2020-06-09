Top jockey charged with betting offences

Jockey Adam Hyeronimus rides Star of Harada to victory in race 6, the Calyx @Coolmore Australia HCP, during Queen's Birthday races at Warwick Farm Racecourse in Sydney, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

JOCKEY Adam Hyeronimus, who rode his first Group 1 winner during the Sydney autumn carnival, has been hit with 32 charges relating to betting offences.

Racing NSW stewards on Monday issued the leading jockey with the charges after a long-running investigation stretching back nearly four years.

Stewards have set aside two days to hear the charges against Hyeronimus on Thursday and Friday.

Jockeys found betting or having an interest in a bet can be disqualified for not less than two years.

Hyeroniumus was initially charged in August last year but stewards delayed the hearing after acceding to an application from the jockey's legal representative, solicitor Paul O'Sullivan.

The hearing was further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stewards have issued 32 charges against Hyeronimus including for allegedly having an interest in a $500 bet on Lucky Meteor who he rode to finish third at Canterbury on November 5, 2016.

He was also charged with allegedly having an interest in a $500 bet on Limbo Soul which he rode to win at Rosehill March 22, 2017.

Hyeronimus is also alleged to have had an interest in 29 bets on thoroughbred races between June 22, 2016 and January 21, 2019.

Stablehand Blake Paine has been issued with 32 charges for the same offences and has also been asked to attend a stewards hearing on Thursday.

Hyeronimus has been in career-best form this year.

Hyeronimus has been in career-best form this year, scoring a breakthrough Group 1 win on Shout The Bar in the Vinery Stud Stakes during the Golden Slipper Festival back in March.

He also rode Dawn Passage to win the Hawkesbury Guineas-Inglis 3yo Guineas double later in the autumn and scored on Wu Gok in the Lord Mayors Cup last month.

Hyeronimus rode at Warwick Farm on Monday where he won on outsider Star Of Harada. He has been booked for one ride on Sanctioned at Canterbury on Wednesday.