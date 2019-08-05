12 Awards: Topping North Coast tourism as the place to stay

LOCAL tourism operators reaffirmed the Coffs Coast is the top spot to visit on the North Coast taking away a total of 12 awards at the North Coast Regional Tourism Awards at South West Rocks.

Building on the strength and representation at last year's awards six businesses were named Gold Award winners including the council's own Destination Coffs Coast team, who won the top award in the destination marketing category.

Additionally, Sealy Lookout, Orara East State Forest was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the tourist attraction category, after winning gold three years in a row.

"The Coffs Coast has certainly come out on top in terms of what we offer in tourism product excellence and experiences on the North Coast," Fiona Barden, the council's section leader, industry & destination development said.

"It is fantastic to see these local businesses recognised for their commitment to providing excellent services to our valued visitors to the region.

Coffs is renowned for The Big Banana, but each year more tourists are discovering the region's wider tourism appeal.

"Working with these businesses and others on the Coffs Coast we will continue to provide exposure for the Coffs Coast so that we can enjoy the many benefits visitors bring to our beautiful area.

"It is also exciting that we will have such a strong representation from the Coffs Coast at the State Tourism Awards in November where we again hope to walk away with a number of awards."

The Coffs Coast 1.6 million visitors each year with the stunning environmental tourism appeal a hit with many.

The Coffs Coast winners of the 2018 North Coast Regional Tourism Awards were:

Adventure Tourism:

Gold: Coffs Coast Surf Tours

Self-contained accommodation

Gold: Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga

Standard Accommodation

Gold: The Observatory

Neil and Heather Manson of The Observatory Holiday Apartments won a Gold Award at the North Coast tourism awards.

Destination Marketing

Gold: Coffs Harbour City Council - Coffs Coast

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism

Gold: Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours

Silver: Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation

Excellence in Accessible Tourism

Gold: Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga

Festivals and Events

Silver: Woolgoolga CurryFest

Cultural Tourism

Silver: Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours)

Specialised Tourism Services

Silver: I Love Bello Shire

Bronze: Arts Mid North Coast

Hall of Fame Inductee:

Sealy Lookout, Orara East State Forest