Tornado force winds hit the coast

TORNADO force winds hit the Gold Coast overnight with gusts reaching up to 69km/h at some points.

The winds were triple the average for the Gold Coast and the same force as some tornadoes.

Coolangatta and Mudgeeraba shivered to the lowest temperatures of just 2.9 degrees.

Other areas did not even drop down to a single-digit number.

The mercury dropped to 10.1 degrees at both the Gold Coast Seaway and Broadbeach.

Nerang experienced an overnight low of 9.8 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the wind made it feel colder than it actually was.

"It felt about five degrees colder than what it was," Ms Wong said.

"Winds averaged at 30/35kmph for much of the night, the strongest gust at the Gold Coast was 69kmph.

"It was frequently getting up to about 50kmph."

Residents are warned to keep the winter pyjamas and warm blankets at hand because tonight was expected to get a little colder.

"It depends how much wind there will be," she said.

"It's hard to forecast but the temperatures could really plummet.

"The wind is expected to lighten off through midweek."

Today is expected to reach a maximum of 21 degrees on the Gold Coast.

The coldest temperature the Gold Coast district experienced this year was 0.9 degrees on July 15.