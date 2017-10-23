Tornado shaped cloud spotted over Tweed

WHAT looks like a tornado-like cloud formation has been spotted by residents in Cabarita as storms continue across the Tweed.

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed the formation seen earlier today was most likely a funnel cloud.

"They're a type of tornado and they're a lot weaker of what be a typical tornado,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said.

"They are very short lived. They're much weaker but they can cause some damage still.”

Self-confessed "lover of weather” Damon Cecil said believed the cloud formation he at Cabarita earlier today was a waterspout.

"I was at the bowls club and saw it out the window from that storm that strengthened between Tweed and Casurina later on,” Mr Cecil said.

A strong wind warning has been lifted for the Tweed region but the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed there is still a chance of being more storms throughout the day.