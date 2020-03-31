Total confirmed virus cases in Tweed's health district

The Tweed Hospital is included in the Northern NSW Local Health District

The Tweed Hospital is included in the Northern NSW Local Health District

A NEW case of coronavirus confirmed in the Tweed's Local Health District last night has brought the region's total to 38.

Northern NSW LHD chief executive Wayne Jones said, as of 8pm Monday, of the total cases there were 30 thought to be acquired overseas.

The LDH, which covers from Tweed Heads to Grafton, also has three cases contracted from another infected person or "in a known cluster", two cases in which contact to the illness has not been identified and three currently under investigation.

Of the NNSWLHD cases, currently four coronavirus patients are being cared for in hospitals, one of these is in ICU elsewhere in NSW.

The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case.

They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly.

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.