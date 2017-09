A total fire ban is in place for the Tweed today.

A total fire ban is in place for the Tweed today. Darryn Smith

The Rural Fire Service has issued the ban across the Far North Coast, as temperatures are expected to reach 37C in Murwillumbah.

All fire permits are suspended and no fires can be lit in the open throughout the total fire ban period.

For further information, visit the RFS website.