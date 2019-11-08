Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five total fire bans for parts of the state kick in today.
Five total fire bans for parts of the state kick in today.
Weather

Total fire bans across five parts of NSW today

8th Nov 2019 7:23 AM

Strong westerly winds are expected to fan the flames of bushfires burning across the NSW mid-north coast as five total fire bans for parts of the state kick in today.

Dozens of blazes are still burning out of control despite firefighters working around the clock to battle 70 fires overnight.

Three watch and act alerts remain in place - in Forster, Stockyard Flat and Rumba Dump in the Tapin Tops National Park.

Conditions have eased at Gulf Road in Torrington, Hillville, and Wandsworth, as has the threat to homes from a bushfire in the Crowdy Bay National Park area.

drought editors picks fire bans weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horses ready to graduate into police force

        premium_icon Horses ready to graduate into police force

        Crime Eight horses are about to complete their four-month training in Tweed before heading out to serve the community

        Four charged after Kingscliff break and enter

        premium_icon Four charged after Kingscliff break and enter

        News Four people faced court today charged with the alleged break and enter of a...

        Parklands say exemption would be a one-off

        premium_icon Parklands say exemption would be a one-off

        Council News Parklands general manager says request is a one-off water exemption

        It’s time to buy a duck and try your luck at Cudgen Creek

        premium_icon It’s time to buy a duck and try your luck at Cudgen Creek

        News More than 1000 yellow rubber ducks will “paddle” frantically down Cudgen Creek this...