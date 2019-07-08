Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniel Routledge is showered in love and from family and friends at the funeral for his father, David.
Daniel Routledge is showered in love and from family and friends at the funeral for his father, David. Matt Collins
News

Touching funeral celebrates remarkable life of mine worker

Matt Collins
by
8th Jul 2019 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of friends, family and co-workers attended a touching funeral to celebrate the life of their co-worker, their mate and their father.

Former Blackbutt resident David Routledge was tragically killed in a mining accident in Middlemount on Wednesday June 26.

Hundreds travelled from near and far to pay their final respects to a much loved husband, friend, dad and grand-dad at the graveside funeral service on Monday at the Blackbutt Cemetery.

The weather gods shone down for a touching occasion with a beautiful, sunny afternoon to celebrate a remarkable life.

Mr Routledge, who was living in South Mackay, had many friends in the South Burnett as he was born in Nanango and enjoyed many fond memories from his time growing up in Blackbutt.

He died after her was trapped in a digger after a high wall collapse at the Middlemount Coal mine.

At only 55 years of age, David Routledge was a much-loved man taken far too soon.

The family invited all attendees to continue on at the Blackbutt Golf Club to raise a glass and share stories from happier times of their friend.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
blackbutt funeral david routledge editors picks funeral mackay middlemount coal mine fatality mining death
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Cudgen win establishes credentials in LLT Premiership

    Cudgen win establishes credentials in LLT Premiership

    Rugby League The Hornets have made a statement in the League Tag premiership, overcoming third placed Byron Bay away from home

    • 8th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    Businesses question impact of new beach festival

    premium_icon Businesses question impact of new beach festival

    Entertainment "Beaches will be closed and music blaring from 10am to 10pm”

    Tweed cops nab nearly 10 offenders in crime crackdown

    premium_icon Tweed cops nab nearly 10 offenders in crime crackdown

    Crime Police were out in force over the weekend.

    Council's cultural plaza is taking shape

    Council's cultural plaza is taking shape

    Council News Works at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre are about to ramp up.