Tough break motivates Tigers mentor

AFL: Painful memories from last year's AFL Northern Rivers grand final will help to motivate Tweed Coast Tigers coach Jonathon Bevan this season.

Bevan badly broke his hand in the early stages of the decider but still played out the match but, despite a late surge, the Tigers couldn't stop Byron Bay taking back-to-back premierships.

The hand may have mended, but the missed opportunity still hurts for Bevan and will provide extra motivation heading into his second season as the seniors' player-coach.

"Losing a grand final is always tough, we played some really good footy at times last year and we know as a group we are capable of beating anyone on our day,” he said.

"Pottsville has always been a formidable place for opposition teams to visit and we want that to be a feature of our approach this year.”

Joining Bevan with coaching duties are club stalwart Anthony Pope with the reserves and Shane Art with the women's team.

"We've had a lot of new faces down at training which will help all three teams and the club is in a good place with support from the community and our sponsors,” Bevan said.

"Local sporting clubs like ours couldn't run without that sort of support.”

Club president Ben Kelly said premierships in all grades is the club's ambitious aim ahead of the new season which starts late April.

"That's always the goal, we've got three hungry coaches who want their teams to do well and to enjoy their footy,” he said.

"We still welcome new faces down at training, it's one of those clubs where people come down for a kick and realise how good a place it is on and off the field.”

The Tigers will play matches at Seabreeze Oval and Pottsville Memorial Oval this season.