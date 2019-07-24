Tough road for Hornets heading towards semis

STAYING STRONG: Cudgen front-rower Shannon Green hits the line hard against Northern United in the NRRRL earlier this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cudgen Hornets need a flawless three weeks to make the semi-finals this season - and even that might not be enough.

With three rounds left, the Cudgen side are two points outside of the top five in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition and will need to win all of their remaining games, and hope for other results to go their way.

The task won't be easy for the Hornets, who have battled injuries all season.

The Hornets have two local derbies in their final three weeks, both of which are against teams in the top five.

Here is how the Cudgen Hornets may fare in the final three weeks of the season.

Round 16: Murwillumbah (away)

The run home does not start easily for the Hornets.

They have to travel to Murwillumbah to face their rivals, who are aiming to finish the regular season strong.

The Mustangs sit second on the competition ladder but have plenty of work to do after going down to Ballina a few weeks ago.

The Hornets will be underdogs in this game.

Prediction: Hornets loss.

Round 17: Mullumbimby (away)

Back-to-back away games will make things difficult, but the Hornets will be expected to take the chocolates.

The Giants have struggled this season and did not fare well when these two teams met earlier this year.

The Hornets beat the Giants in a commanding 50-6 win back in round seven.

Prediction: Hornets win.

Round 18: Tweed Coast (home)

It is a big rivalry in the NRRRL and there could be a lot to play for in the final round of the season.

Best-case scenario is the Hornets will have to win this game to make the finals, however the Tweed Coast Raiders will not be taking it lightly.

The Raiders are currently in a tight battle to secure third on the competition ladder and guarantee themselves a spot in the second week of the finals.

There will be plenty on the line for both sides but it is hard to pick against the defending premiers, considering they won the last fixture between these two.

Prediction: Hornets loss.