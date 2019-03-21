Tough trials have Kite's Raiders ready for footy

PREMIERSHIP COACH: Brent Kite led the Tweed Coast Raiders to the NRRRL premiership in his first year as coach.

PREMIERSHIP COACH: Brent Kite led the Tweed Coast Raiders to the NRRRL premiership in his first year as coach. FILE

RUGBY LEAGUE: The defending NRRRL premiers open their 2019 campaign at home with plenty of expectation.

The Tweed Coast Raiders face off with last year's wooden spooners, Northern United, tomorrow afternoon.

The defending premiers have had a tough pre-season, with three tough encounters which will have the squad battle-hardened for Round 1.

Coach Brent Kite said his team were excited to begin their title defence.

"I think everyone is keen to get back into it,” Kite said.

"We have had a pretty tough off season.

"After the (Coffs Harbour) win we went to Sydney to play Guilford and had a loss against Bilambil.

"We've had three trials but they have all been pretty intense.”

When Kite began last season, the side did not have the continuity they have going into this season.

The premiership winning coach said his side will be better for there success last season.

Kite said the knowledge the players have with each other should set them up for another successful year.

"The experience and the culture has grown again this off season,” Kite said.

"Effort is a big thing - generally when that is there you are never far off and the rest of the plays and fancy stuff you practice will always be better if you turn up with the right attitude.

"I don't want complacency or anything like that.”

A trademark of the Raiders success in last year's premiership season was their defence.

The Raiders had the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just 206 points across their 18 regular season games last year.

That defence was best demonstrated in their grand final win over Ballina.

The Raiders were able to keep the league's most prolific scoring side to just four points in the decider.

It is those efforts which punctuated last season that Kite will hope his players can replicate in 2019.

Kick-off for the Raiders and United fixture will be at 2.45pm.

The first game of the day, the LLT competition will begin at 10.45am.

NRRRL/LLT Round 1

Sunday, March 24. LTT kick off 10.45am, First-grade kick-off 2.45pm.

Martist Brothers v Cudgen Hornets - Crozier Field

Tweed Coast Raiders v Northern United - Les Burger Field

Kyogle Roosters v Ballina Seagulls - New Park

Lower Clarence Magpies v Byron Bay Red Devils - Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex

Casino Cougars v Mullumbimby - Queen Elizabeth Park

Evans Head Bombers v Murwillumbah Mustangs - Stan Pyne Oval