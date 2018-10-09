Tougher laws for Tweed's cross-border bikies

TWEED police will have tougher laws at their disposal when dealing with outlaw motorcycle gangs after new legislation was passed in NSW Parliament.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman was joined by Tweed MP Geoff Provest outside Tweed Heads Local Court this morning where he said NSW now had the "toughest” bikie laws in Australia.

"Under the previous Labor Government, laws weren't as strong and the police weren't as well equipped to respond to bikies, with around 65 stations closed and police numbers fluctuating with the election cycle,” Mr Speakman said.

"In contrast, we've worked closely with the NSW Police Force and implemented the recommendations of the Ombudsman's report on the Restricted Premises Act in forming this legislative framework.”

The Criminal Legislation Amendment (Consorting and Restricted Premises) Act 2018 provides police who are executing a search warrant with more powers to search a person, force people to reveal their name and address and force those at a venue to move on.

The powers are in addition to a range of other tough measures available to police to target bikies, including unexplained wealth laws, which places a burden on suspects to prove their income was lawfully acquired.

Mr Provest said bikies were having a miserable time in NSW but "using the inconsistency in laws along state borders to push the envelope when it comes to crime”.

"Police in the Tweed- Byron Police District do a phenomenal job keeping these troublemakers at bay and their activities to a minimum,” Mr Provest said.

Under the new laws, failure to comply with a direction will be punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 months and a maximum fine of $5500. Failure to provide a name and address, or providing a false name or address, will be punishable by a fine of up to $1100.