HAPPY DAYS: The Tour de Tweed cycling event will run for three days starting tomorrow..
Sport

Tour de Tweed is back for cyclists

Mitchell Craig
by
7th Aug 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE third running of the Tour de Tweed cycling event returns to the Tweed Valley this weekend.

It will be highlighted by the National Road Series, Australia's premier domestic road racing series and birthplace of Australia's future cycling stars.

The four-stage program offers a challenging weekend of cycling, welcoming both the National Road Series and Queensland Road Team Series.

The purpose of the not-for-profit event is to bring the cycling community together and to support the return of sports tourism in the region.

Cyclists will get to compete in an event featuring some of the most challenging riding in Australia set among an idyllic mountain backdrop.

Formerly know as the Battle on the Border, the Tour de Tweed will continue the legacy with a road race tomorrow in Tyalgum, followed by a road race from the Madura Tea Estate on Saturday.

It finishes with a time trial course on Tumbulgum Road and the Stan Brims Criterium within the industrial estate at Murwillumbah on Sunday.

Race director Michael Crawley said it would be a challenging race.

"We are proud to support racing and excited to welcome Australia's top cyclists for the best riding in the country," Crawley said.

"We are also pleased to have partnered with the Cycle for Life bike ride to raise awareness for organ donation (last month).

"This free bike ride welcomed 500 riders, and we look forward to continuing this partnership in future."

Saturdays road race will include a number of pointed climbs around Farrants Hill and Reserve Creek, including a 1.2km stretch of gravel road.

Fresh off a win at the Tour of the Tropics in Cairns last weekend, National Road Series Team Nero Bianchi will be looking to reclaim their place on top of the podium, with runners-up Team BridgeLane and Team InForm TM Insight MAKE fighting to make up vital points.

Lismore Northern Star

