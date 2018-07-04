Tourism body distances itself from hospital comments

Rose Wright is concerned about the impact the new hospital will have on tourism in the Tweed if it is built on State Significant Farmland at Cudgen.

DESTINATION Tweed has moved to distance itself from comments made by its chief executive regarding the new Tweed Valley Hospital site.

At a community meeting on Monday night, Destination Tweed chief executive Rose Wright said the future of tourism in the Tweed would be threatened if the hospital was built at Cudgen.

"This isn't just about hospital beds and sweet potatoes," Mrs Wright said.

"We passionately believe that the process hasn't been fair.

"This isn't just about a hospital, this is about development by stealth. Once this becomes the arse-end of the Gold Coast, the thing that makes this region viable will be gone.

"Each and everyone of you needs to get up and start getting active and talk to your neighbours.

"It's too late when we're dead or there's a hospital on the site. One of our key strategies is to delay, delay, delay. We need to change the government's mind."

On Tuesday, Mrs Wright told ABC North Coast a hospital at Cudgen would ruin "the tourism industry's strategic direction for the region".

"It will completely undermine the Tweed Coast as a collection of coastal villages," she said.

But Destination Tweed has since distanced itself from the comments made by Mrs Wright, claiming they "do not represent or influence the role of Destination Tweed's strategic intent".

"Whilst there have been comments made in the media by Rose Wright, CEO of Destination Tweed, these are Mrs Wright's own views as a long-term community member and strong advocate for the preservation of agricultural land and agritourism," a statement read.

Destination Tweed chairman Darren Wright said the board "fully supports Rose and her untiring work to date in showcasing our amazing region".

"However, the comments by Rose concerning the new hospital location are hers alone and do not represent or influence the role of Destination Tweed's strategic intent into 2019 and beyond," he said.

Destination Tweed is one of several applicants currently being considered by Tweed Shire Council as part of a tender to undertake the shire's tourism work for the next four years.

Mrs Wright, who has been involved in agri-tourism in the region for several decades, told the Tweed Daily News the comments she made on Monday were made in her capacity as a private individual who has lived in Kingscliff for many years.

Mrs Wright was one of the founding members of Tweed Tourism, the fore-runner of Destination Tweed, originally formed in 1991 and runs her own research and development company specialising in agritourism and regional development.