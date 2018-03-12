Tourism leader recovers after surf scare

FORMER Destination Tweed chairman Aymon Gow has stepped down from his role as he continues to recover from a serious surfing accident.

Earlier this week, Mr Gow, who is also the general manager at popular tourism spot Tropical Fruit World, resigned from his role at Destination Tweed after serving on the board for the maximum term limit of nine years, including three years as chairperson.

While his resignation was planned before his accident, Mr Gow told the Tweed Daily News he was "very lucky” to have fully recovered after he hit a sandbar while surfing off Kingscliff Beach last month.

"It was a shock to my spinal cord but there were no broken bones,” Mr Gow said. "I've surfed since I was 10, it was just a very unusual accident. If the doctors give the tick of approval, I'll be back in the surf straight away.”

Mr Gow said he was impressed with the work Destination Tweed had accomplished and was looking forward to seeing what was to come under the leadership of the new board.

"Since I started on the board, there's been growth of six per cent per annum of visitation to the shire which is positive for all the businesses involved,” Mr Gow said, referring to the 2.5 million visitor nights recorded per year.

"The economic impact from tourism in the shire is about $465 million per year which is very significant for employment opportunities in the industry.

"The new board members are really experienced tourism professionals and Destination Tweed is in best shape it's ever been.”