Tourism plan good to go after passing through council

The Destination Managment Plan will hope to bring more families like the Bacon and Shooter families from the Warwick area in Qld to Tweed. Picture Glenn Hampson

TWEED Shire councillors have voted unanimously to accept the draft Destination Management Plan, which will guide the future of tourism in the region.

Despite comments about whether sport should play a more significant role in the plan, councillors swiftly voted in favour of the document.

The plan places a heavy emphasis on the region’s natural beauty, as well as food and agriculture-based tourism.

Tweed Tourism Company general manager Bradley Nardi said he believed the plan was sufficiently flexible to accommodate all aspects of the region’s tourism sector.

“Our area currently has the perfect equation of quality local primary producers, manufacturing businesses value-adding, high-quality restaurants with local chefs of renowned abilities, and a combination of businesses who have been working successfully to offer food-based tours for a long time,” Mr Nardi told the Tweed Daily News.

“One of the opportunities in this space is to really promote the connectivity through the entire region and to disperse visitors into our beautiful valley, while noting there is also much opportunity on the coast.”

The plan aims to double the Tweed’s tourism income by 2025 and quadruple its current figure by 2030.

This would raise the value of the region’s tourism income to $1.46 billion, a plan which Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry believed was definitely achievable.

Councillor Warren Polglase raised a concern the plan could potentially fracture the region’s tourism industry due to the number of companies involved.