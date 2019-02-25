Tourism the focus for Labor leader

ELECTION BOUND: Opposition leader Michael Daley was greeted by boisterous cheering from supporters when he arrived in Tweed Heads South.

NSW Labor leader Michael Daley has promised a tourism boost as he launched his party's bid to win next month's election on the North Coast.

The opposition leader was in Tweed Heads South on Monday for Labor's official launch in the region, with many high profile party members attending the event.

Mr Daley said his party was focused on developing the business and tourism of the region, should Labor gain power in March.

"The North Coast is one of New South Wales' great tourism destinations with food, wine and music festivals, and our glorious beaches,” Mr Daley said.

"We want tourists from all around Australia and the world to come here and experience what we have to offer.

"This will translate into more local jobs and real opportunities for residents right across the North Coast.”

The electorate of Tweed, which has been held by Nationals' member Geoff Provest since 2007, has been a strong target for the Labor Party.

Mr Daley said part of his tourism strategy would be to develop popular music events, while taking a swipe at the Liberal-National government.

"Labor will also secure the long-term of festivals like Bluesfest, which drive an influx of economic activity - protecting them from the Berejiklian Liberal-National government's war on festivals,” Mr Daley said.

State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot was in attendance for the opposition leader's speech, believing his party could provide better service to the region. Mr Elliot continued the Labor mantra of the government not having its priorities right, saying the government was more focused on stadiums in Sydney than developing regional areas.

"The North Coast deserves support, but Tweed MP Geoff Provest and the Nationals have taken the region for granted.”