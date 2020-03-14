Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Australian man Roger Berry has gone missing while in Tasmania’s Midlands area.
South Australian man Roger Berry has gone missing while in Tasmania’s Midlands area.
News

Police continue search for tourist missing near waterfall

by BRAD PETERSEN
14th Mar 2020 9:27 AM

POLICE are this morning searching bushland and walking tracks near Liffey Falls, in Tasmania's Midlands, for a 74-year-old man who has been missing since 1pm Friday.

South Australian man Roger Berry visited Liffey Falls yesterday with his wife and had walked the track on his own. He has not been seen since and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.

Liffey Falls is a popular nature attraction, located southeast of Deloraine.

In a statement this morning, Tasmania Police said Mr Berry may have been on the track looking for a lost wallet.

"Mr Berry was last seen in the Liffey Falls area yesterday around 1pm," the statement said.

"He travelled to Liffey Falls in a Mitsubishi Outlander rental car with his wife where he walked the track near the falls on his own. Mr Berry may have been looking for a lost wallet.

"Mr Berry was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jumper. He is described as having a slim build, grey receding hair and is about 178cm tall."

Anyone with information in relation to Mr Berry's location or may have seen him in the Liffey Falls area yesterday should contact Police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

missing persons police search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

        premium_icon Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

        Fashion & Beauty All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.

        Who murdered Colin Woodhouse?

        premium_icon Who murdered Colin Woodhouse?

        Crime Almost three decades on, Colin Woodhouse's killer remains free

        YOU’RE INVITED: Uki school turns 125

        premium_icon YOU’RE INVITED: Uki school turns 125

        News In 125 years one things has stayed the same at Uki Public School

        See which 20+ photos made it to the plane spotters finals

        premium_icon See which 20+ photos made it to the plane spotters finals

        News The airport runs an annual plane spotters photographic competition