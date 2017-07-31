Tourist rescued from Mount Warning

UPDATE 4.45pm: RESCUE crews are urging hikers to always take caution when climbing Mount Warning in Wollumbin National Park, after a woman injured her ankle earlier today.

Tweed District Rescue Squad spokesperson Drew Carr attended the rescue and said the 26-year-old female tourist "was in good spirits" when emergency services arrived despite being "in some pain."

Mr Carr said he received the call to attend the rescue at 10.10am today and arrived on the scene half an hour later.

"We got our call which was to respond to a hiker just above heli-point two, which is 2.6km up the hill," Mr Carr said.

"I went up with the responding ambulance officers, followed by a number of crew our squad, the VRA, two from the SES and there was five from the Rural Fire Service and also two members from the NSW Parks and Wildlife.

"We certainly had plenty of people to assist bring down the patient. We used our rickshaw, which is an in-house designed piece of equipment which basically helps us bring the stretcher down.

"Thanks to all the other services that came to help because even though we have all this equipment to assist us, nothing beats a lot of hands."

While Mr Carr said there was "nothing spectacular about this particular job", he did urge other to be responsible when climbing Mount Warning because of the amount of time a rescue can take.

"For such a simple job, it takes a lot of resources and a lot of hours," he said.

"I was probably got on scene half an hour later ready to hike and I got off the mountain into the car at 2.25pm.

"The amount of man hours that took into that job and the number of ambulances it took was quite amazing.

"We couldn't have asked for better weather. It's just a reminder to anybody who does go up there to be prepared with correct footwear and taking plenty of water. For a winter day it is quite warm up there, I certainly sweated it out carrying up the frame."

New South Wales Ambulance received a call just before 9.50am today about a woman who had fallen and fractured her ankle while climbing the popular hiking destination.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the woman was transported to Murwillumbah hospital in a stable condition.

While the Westpac Helicopter was not used in the operation, media liaison Roger Fry confirmed the woman was able to descend the mountain on foot.

"The person who was in trouble walked back down," Mr Fry said.