Tourist to be deported after Aussie Day knife attack

A THAI holiday-maker who repeatedly stabbed one of his Aussie hosts in a drunken Australia Day rage will be deported.

Farmer Jinnawat Yusuk attacked Pratipham Auntip with a kitchen knife while staying in the man's Bundaberg North Home on January 25 this year.

Yusuk faced Brisbane District Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to one charge each of grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

He was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail, suspended after serving 12 months.

The 41-year-old had only been in Australia for a few weeks, having arrived here on a tourist visa to spend time with his wife.

He was staying at the home of Mr Auntip on the day of the attack.

During the evening he and others at the property drunk a full cask of wine.

Yusuk argued with his wife, trying to cause her physical harm but she managed to flee to safety.

Yusuk went outside into the street to track her down and was locked out of the home.

He broke back into the house and confronted his would be victim with a knife.

They wrestled but Yusuk was stronger, slashing the other man across the head and in his chest.

The victim was left with a 10cm gash on his forehead and a partial lung collapse and spent two days in hospital.

Yusuk was originally charged with attempted murder but that was downgraded before Thursday's sentencing.

In sentencing Yusuk, Judge Nathan Jarro said he took into account the early guilty plea, Yusuk's lack of criminal history and the hard time he had in jail due to speaking not English.

"People are entitled to feel safe in their own private dwelling," Judge Jarro said.

"You could have easily killed him.

"Mr Auntip - in his victim impact statement - speaks of being unable to breathe when he feels tired, he feels pain at the wound site, he is getting headaches and he has had to rely on his wife for financial support because he could no longer continue working after the attack."

Yusuk has already spent seven months in pre-sentence custody so due to time served he will be released on a suspended sentence on January 25, 2019.

He will be deported back to Thailand immediately after he leaves jail. - NewsRegional