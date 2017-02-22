Town convoy to get behind Black Rocks Men's Shed

BACKING: Black Rocks resident Matthew France (left), Pottsville Men's Shed president Michael Ryan and Tweed Councillor Reece Byrnes at the Black Rocks sports field where the councillor recently announced his support.

A CONVOY of supporters for a new Black Rocks Men's Shed is set to take to Pottsville's streets this weekend to show the project has the town's backing.

Those behind the Pottsville Community News Facebook group were organising the march, with the town's Lions Club among those involved.

"The convoy is the community's way of expressing its support for the men's shed,” co-organiser Matthew France said.

The Black Rocks resident became a supporter of a new men's shed site through his former role as president of the local preschool. He said in the role he learnt the current facility limited how the group could help the community. And he said it was not disabled-friendly, with some members unable to access the shed.

Pottsville and District Men's Shed president Michael Ryan welcomed the convoy, saying the community had had enough delays and wanted an end to the saga.

"This march is frustration of the community coming out against these objections,” Mr Ryan said.

"So, yes, the men's shed is the bunny. We went looking for a site, the only one available was the Black Rocks sports field. (Mayor) Katie Milne put the proposal up in August 2014 for us to have a five-year lease to build a shed as a demountable and keep looking for another site. We've done all those things.”

Mr France said the community wanted the bickering to stop and a resolution found. He looked forward to a day when the men's shed and koala groups worked together, something Mr Ryan said his group was only too happy to do.

The convoy is set for this Sunday, marching from the Pottsville Beach Public School front gate at 10am to the proposed Black Rocks Men's Shed site.

The shed has been a contentious issue with some believing it will harm a koala population that inhabits the area.