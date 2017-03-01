Town split over Coolangatta resort development

GOING UP: Plans for the Hotel Kommune at Greenmount Beach Marine Pde site.

A 23-STOREY resort is set for a site in the heart of Coolangatta that could dramatically change the face of the foreshore.

Those promoting the case for Hotel Komune at Greenmount Beach market it as a luxury health resort.

But one potential hitch is the building does not meet density and height limits and some residents are concerned an approval would set a dangerous precedent that changes the skyline forever.

The project has support from many key players who see it as the sort of boost the area needs.

Gail O'Neill, division councillor for the Gold Coast border region, said these included the Greater Southern Gold Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Developer Tony Cannon said 98 submissions in support of the project had been made, including from Connecting Southern Gold Coast and the Greenmount Surf Club president.

Cr O'Neill refused to say which way she would vote until planning officers had assessed the application.

She acknowledged the development was out of step with its immediate neighbours but said other projects on Marine Pde, within a different zone, were of similar height.

"I've met with some residents and some of their fears were if this was approved by council that it may set a precedent for Rainbow Bay,” she said.

"I don't believe that would be the case because each development is assessed on its own merit and this particular development is unique in that along Marine Pde it doesn't cast a shadow on to the beach, it doesn't matter how high it is, so that's one plus.

"But there's a lot of other things that come into play so our planning committee will go through the report and debate it when we get it.”

Cr O'Neill said traffic was another serious impact the council would need to consider and expects the report within weeks.

But local resident Leanne McGuiness said many residents considered the project an over-development on a constrained site.

"(It) is grossly non- compliant with the local area plan (LAP),” she said.

"The developers requested the approval for an 85m building in a 38m precinct - a residential density three times greater than stated in the LAP; a plot ratio of 97%, and a relaxation in parking spaces.

"It will create access, traffic, parking and noise issues and compromise the developing character and amenity of the area.”

She said residents were concerned the mayor and some councillors appeared pro-development regardless of planning advice and any negative outcomes caused.

Mr Cannon said he had worked to address concerns, including reducing the building's height and changing its car park to fit the planning scheme.

He said two independent studies showed existing roads could handle the project and suggested it would also provide the community many benefits.

"(The benefits) will be delivering our town the first five-star hotel in Coolangatta area offering 24-hour reception, concierge, 2000 sqm of health and wellness facilitiesand importantly a world class rooftop beach club designed to rival the famous Marina Bay Sands development in Singapore,” he said.

"This will offer an amazing facility to view the Gold Coast sunsets from.

"These facilities will be for hotel guests, new apartment owners in the building (and) locals and outside tourists.

"If the development is approved we will be employing 140 staff and our in house hotel guests and residents will create a big boost to local businesses in the area and raise the general profile of our beautiful town globally.”

He said as the development application remained with the council no commencement date for construction had been set.