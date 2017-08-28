Traces of salt water still found in Tweed supply

Salt water has been found in the Tweed water supply.

SALT water is expected to continue to affect the Tweed's water supply for another few days as council works to fix the problem.

Since salt water overlapped the Bray Park Weir on Monday, August 21 during the high tide, council has struggled to return the water supply back to normal levels.

While the water is safe to drink, Tweed Shire Council's water and wastewater manager Anthony Burnham said the problem had now extended outside of the immediate Murwillumbah area.

"Salt levels only marginally improved at Bray Park Weir during the weekend, so the town water supply therefore remains affected by salt,” Mr Burnham said on Monday.

"The water has been distributed to most areas now, so the salty taste is affecting most consumers to some extent.

"Tests (on Monday morning showed) the salt content in the weir pool continues to reduce and we expect it will continue to improve during the next 3-5 days.

"The levels of salt are somewhat lower than when the problem first occurred and the water remains well within the 'good' quality classification for total dissolved solids in accordance with the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.”

Mr Burnham said council would continue works to improve the water quality.

"We are also continuing to release fresh water from the dam to ensure flow through the weir,” he said.

"This situation is being monitored closely and will change as salt levels reduce further. It is expected that once the salt is cleared from the weir pool, the salty taste in the water will reduce over the next week or so.”