Tradie attacked for trying to retrieve his tools: police

A NAKARA man, 39, is due to face court today facing a string of serious charges, including allegedly making death threats and assaulting a man for trying to retrieve his own allegedly stolen work tools.

Police superintendent Tony Deutrom said the alleged victim noticed his landscaping tools were missing from his property at around 7.30am yesterday morning.

Supt Deutrom said the victim then located his tools at a neighbour's residence, and was allegedly assaulted while trying to claim them back.

"He spoke to one of the occupants and began recovering some of the property, when a 39-year-old male ran out from the residence, verbally threatened him and punched at him repeatedly," Supt Deutrom said.

He said an altercation ensued before the neighbour allegedly threatened to get a gun and shoot the owner of the tools.

Supt Deutrom said the tradie claimed the neighbour then retreated into his house and returned, allegedly brandishing a firearm.

The tradie then hastily retreated and called police.

"Multiple police responded to the area, the area was cordoned off during the response," Supt Deutrom said.

"Police executed a search warrant on the property in Nakara. A 39-year-old male was arrested without incident."

Police then located the alleged victim's missing tools. No firearm was found during the search.

The alleged offender was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of property and threats to kill.

He was placed on remand and refused bail.