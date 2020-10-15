Tradie busted with ‘smorgasbord’ of drugs hidden in his truck

Jacob Morgan, 22, was found with what a Magistrate described as a "smorgasbord" of drugs in the Tweed.

Jacob Morgan, 22, was found with what a Magistrate described as a "smorgasbord" of drugs in the Tweed.

A SYDNEY bricklayer on holidays on the Northern Rivers was caught with a “smorgasbord” of drugs hidden in his truck.

Jacob Alan Morgan appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to plead guilty to nine charges including possessing prohibited drugs and hindering police.

The Turramurra man was found by police sleeping in a camp bed next to his truck on Chinderah Bay Dr, Chinderah about 10.25pm on August 23.

While speaking to the 22-year-old they noticed a container of green leafy matter in the bed of his truck, prompting a search.

Jacob Morgan, 22, was found with what a Magistrate described as a "smorgasbord" of drugs in the Tweed.

Morgan told police he had 0.4g of cocaine in his wallet and 75g of cannabis leaf, 23g of psilocbum mushrooms, a tab of acid and 2.4g of MDMA in a box attached to the front of his trailer.

He also admitted to 24mls of THC juice, also known as cannabis oil, being mixed in a drink bottle.

Twenty six Valium tablets for which Morgan did not have a prescription were also located.

When police asked for his phone, he threw it in the river.

Jacob Morgan, 22, was found with what a Magistrate described as a "smorgasbord" of drugs in the Tweed.

Morgan’s solicitor said her client panicked and threw his phone in the river because he had sexual images on the device.

She said the drugs were for personal use and had turned to illicit substances to numb the feelings of his difficult childhood.

The court heard Morgan had accepted responsibility for his actions and was in the process of completing an online drug and alcohol counselling program to address his issues.

Jacob Morgan, 22, was found with what a Magistrate described as a "smorgasbord" of drugs in the Tweed.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy called the drug bust as a “smorgasbord of illicit substances” and convicted and sentenced Morgan to an 18-month community corrections order and a total of $2850 in fines.