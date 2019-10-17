Menu
Tradie ignites happiness through new role

Jodie Callcott
17th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
A TWEED Heads tradie who was stuck in a rut has worked his way out by taking on a new role.

Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point Fire Station welcomed a new recruit on Monday, after Paul Walker joined the team.

Mr Walker was officially on-call this week after spending two months training, including eight days at the fire academy in Sydney.

He said the urge to become a firefighter rose from wanting to improve himself and help others.

And while he still works full time as a carpenter, Mr Walker said being a firefighter made him a happier person.

“I just realised I had to do something because I had worked my way into a bit of a rut,” Mr Walker said.

“And I really liked that the fire department can help so many people.

“Yes, we fight fires, but then we might assistance paramedics with an elderly lady who has fallen over, or if there’s a (car) crash, we might go and help out, there’s just such a broad scope of what we do.”

He said learning how fire worked was the most interesting aspect of his training.

“The amount fireys have to know from gas protection to bush fires, structural firefighting, hazmat, first aid - you just learn so much for the job which is really cool.”

Mr Walker’s training was put to the test the first day he was rostered on.

He said the crew responded to reports of a bush fire on Monday night.

“Last night was the first big one,” he said with a laugh.

“Well it was a bush fire call and when we got there it was a very small grass fire that was already extinguished.”

